He clowned around with his sister’s engagement pics — and waited for her to see ‘It’

When Jesse McLaren agreed to take engagement pictures for his sister and her fiancé, he knew it was a perfect opportunity to play a little prank.
So the Buzzfeed staffer, presumably filled with some Halloween spirit, photoshopped Pennywise the Dancing Clown from the ‘It’ movie in the background of four photographs.
“My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo,” he wrote in a tweet with the pictures. “Countdown until she notices.”
In each photograph, the killer clown is subtly placed in the background, easy to miss at first glance.
He’s hidden in the shadows in one of the images — likely pulled from the iconic scene when Pennywise lures a young boy named Georgie into the sewer — as McLaren’s sister and her fiancé stand on a wooden walkway in the forest.
Pennywise, both the 2017 and 1990 version, can also been seen peering from behind a bush as the two lovers kiss.
My sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I hid Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices. pic.twitter.com/Z7QZPsq2ym— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 22, 2017
After tweeting out the images, people immediately responded — and couldn’t get enough.
That’s a good brother!— Wilbur Podgeway (@WilburPodgeway) October 22, 2017
This is pure genius— Nikki (@kie83) October 22, 2017
October 22, 2017
Others were inspired, photoshopping other jarring movie moments into otherwise adorable scenes.
But very pro wedding photoshop. This is a classic pic.twitter.com/l7fljn7IuT— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 22, 2017
Some, however, couldn’t help but poke a little fun at what McLaren’s fiance was wearing.
Her fiancé is wearing pants from the Gap. She deserves this.— Bella Bee (@SmileyYYC) October 22, 2017
Truly terrifying. Cargo shorts in engagement photos.— Erin J Forbes (@ejayeff) October 22, 2017
A few were worried, however, if McLaren’s sister wasn’t happy with her brother clowning around.
Legitimately hollering with laughter. Once she kills you, I will honor your spirit.— The Comic-Con DoOM (@hannibaltabu) October 22, 2017
But there was no need to worry, as McLaren said his sister “noticed the clown immediately and responded!!!”
“On one hand, I really hope that you get the help that you need,” she wrote to McLaren in a text he saved. “On the other… I totally want to use these”
The masses, as expected from the thousands of retweets the images garnered, were waiting for the update.
I literally turned on tweet notifications just for this— Claritee (@clariteezion) October 23, 2017
You have an awesome sister.— Josh (@ThisIsJustJosh) October 23, 2017
Pennywise has become somewhat of a viral meme following the 2017 adaption of Stephen King’s 1990 movie “It.” The film follows a group of kids in Derry, Maine, as they attempt figure out why so many children from the town go missing, only to learn that a supernatural, evil clown is to blame.
Comments