A 27-year-old South Florida man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking for luring at least five women into sex slavery in the state.
A 27-year-old South Florida man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking for luring at least five women into sex slavery in the state. Nassau County Sheriff’s Office
A 27-year-old South Florida man has been arrested and charged with human trafficking for luring at least five women into sex slavery in the state. Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

National

She thought she would be modeling. Then he forced her into sex slavery, prosecutors say

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

October 24, 2017 8:11 PM

She had come from Orlando, Fla., all the way to Fort Lauderdale to model swimsuits for a photo shoot — and that’s what she was expecting to do when she got picked up at a bus stop on June 12, police say.

But instead, Robert Miner, 27, brought the 22-year-old woman to a hotel, where he took out a knife and threatened her with it as he sexually assaulted her, according to arrest records reviewed by the Sun Sentinel.

And it wasn’t the first time: Miner is accused of recruiting and exploiting at least five women as sex slaves, arrest records referenced by the Sun Sentinel show. Miner was arrested last week in Jacksonville, and then was transferred to the Palm Beach County Jail, according to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“The facts of this case are appalling—that anyone is charged with forcing another human being into the sex trade,” Bondi said in a statement last week following the arrest.

To find victims, Miner would place advertisements online saying that he was looking to hire dancers and companions. But when women responded to the ads, they were forced — with threats of violence — to have sex with men for money, according to the attorney general’s office.

Miner would use backpage.com to sell the women for sex, according to his arrest record.

Over a four day period, Miner allegedly forced one woman to have sex with 100 men, according to CBS 12.

More than $225,000 in cash had been deposited in Miner’s bank account since January 2015, when he allegedly began exploiting women for sex — despite the fact that he never had a legitimate source of income, according to financial records cited by the attorney general.

Those records also show that Miner sometimes paid for multiple hotel rooms in different cities all on the same nights.

Miner has been charged with several counts of human trafficking, as well as deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, money laundering and structuring transactions.

He’s also been charged with branding, armed sexual battery, unlawful use of a two-way device and renting a room for prostitution.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video