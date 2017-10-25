National

Florida boy's death prompts mayor to order safety checks

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 6:40 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

The death of a 3-year-old boy who was found in an underground sewage system tank has prompted the mayor of a Florida city to order safety reviews at hundreds of parks.

The Florida Times-Union reports Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the "city is in mourning" over the death of Amari Harley, who went missing during a family outing at Bruce Park on Sunday. His body was later found in the tank.

The newspaper reports a resident complained to the city in January about "an uncovered hole with water and sewage trash" next to the restroom. Curry said the city made repairs the next day. The next month another repair was made and city records show monthly inspections through September showed no problems with the tanks.

An investigation continues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video