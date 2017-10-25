College unveils a mandatory patriotism class for all freshmen

More Videos 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Pause 2:47 Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 1:37 Learn the mission of this annual wiffle ball tournament 0:43 Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 1:22 Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville 2:02 Belleville salon owner reflects on the derailed train that nearly destroyed her shop 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 0:40 SWAT team deployed in Highland 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Patriotic Education and Fitness' class is mandatory at College of the Ozarks College of the Ozarks in Missouri creates a mandatory “Patriotic Education and Fitness” class for freshmen. It will educate students on the American military and flag norms. College of the Ozarks in Missouri creates a mandatory “Patriotic Education and Fitness” class for freshmen. It will educate students on the American military and flag norms. College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks in Missouri creates a mandatory “Patriotic Education and Fitness” class for freshmen. It will educate students on the American military and flag norms. College of the Ozarks