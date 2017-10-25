Mirella Ponce, 20, was arrested on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm and booked into Fresno County Jail. She was pulled over Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 with her infant child.
Mirella Ponce, 20, was arrested on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm and booked into Fresno County Jail. She was pulled over Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 with her infant child. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mirella Ponce, 20, was arrested on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm and booked into Fresno County Jail. She was pulled over Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 with her infant child. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

National

This gang member got arrested. Why are strangers offering to pay her bail?

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

October 25, 2017 10:38 AM

A woman described by police as a gang member was arrested on a weapon charge after a vehicle containing her and her infant child was pulled over by officers.

But it was the jail mugshot of 20-year-old Mirella Ponce, posted on Facebook by the Fresno Police Department, that really grabbed people’s attention. As of Wednesday morning, the post had nearly 3,000 shares.

Officers pulled over the vehicle Monday in the 2500 block of East White Avenue. Police described Ponce of as TRG gang member and said two other gang members were in the vehicle.

Among the numerous comments on the Fresno police Facebook post, one of the most popular read: “The only crime she committed was stealing my heart.”

Other commenters offered to pay her bail. “Ima just go bail her out. Free this hot gangster chick,” one said.

A commenter with the name Tiffani DaDon tried to offer some context: “The girl is pretty but she wrong for riding dirty with her baby. Very simple.”

Ponce does not smile in the mugshot but stares into the camera.

Tattoos on her neck and chest are visible, including a red rose inked by her throat. Another tattoo says: “Love is Pain.”

In addition to the mugshot of Ponce, Fresno police shared a photo of Ponce’s purple gun, which also generated strong reaction.

“I don’t know what’s cuter, her or this gun,” one commenter wrote.

More Videos

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Pause
Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 2:47

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies

Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 0:43

Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing

Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 1:38

Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville 1:22

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville

SWAT team deployed in Highland 0:40

SWAT team deployed in Highland

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

9-year-old with rare disease needs your help 1:32

9-year-old with rare disease needs your help

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole L. Cventic McClatchy

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Pause
Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies 2:47

Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies

Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing 0:43

Family of Jacob Arter reacts to sentencing

Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 1:38

Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:57

Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville 1:22

Edwardsville football clinches playoff spot with win over Collinsville

SWAT team deployed in Highland 0:40

SWAT team deployed in Highland

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 3:04

Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School

9-year-old with rare disease needs your help 1:32

9-year-old with rare disease needs your help

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

View More Video