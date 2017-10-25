A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges after police say he gave his girlfriend water tainted with bleach to try to end her pregnancy in October 2016.
She was pregnant and he didn't want the baby so he put bleach in her water.

By Jared Gilmour

October 25, 2017 11:18 AM

When she got back from her boyfriend’s dorm room after spending the evening with him, her throat was burning.

Then she started vomiting and called 911, the Lancaster County District Attorney in Millersville, Penn. said in a news release last year.

But her condition likely didn’t surprise her boyfriend, 20-year-old Millersville University student Theophilous Washington: He had encouraged his pregnant girlfriend to drink some water he’d kept in his refrigerator that night in October 2016, according to the district attorney — and he ultimately admitted to police that he had slipped bleach into the bottle he gave her.

Before the incident, Washington told his girlfriend that he didn’t want her to keep the child, prosecutors say.

And on Tuesday, Washington pleaded guilty to attempted murder for spiking her water with bleach in a plan to harm their unborn child, according to FOX 43.

“The charges are twisted and the intended result nothing short of horrifying,” District Attorney Craig Stedman said in a statement when the incident was first reported last year.

The girlfriend was two-months pregnant when the incident happened, and she has now given birth to the baby she was carrying at the time, according to Lancaster Online. The bleach didn’t do long-term damage to the mother or the child.

Washington is being held at Lancaster County Prison until his sentencing in a few months, according to ABC 27.

