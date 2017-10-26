National

Police grooming policy waived for No-Shave November

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 6:34 AM

FAIRFIELD, Conn.

Police in one Connecticut town have waived their department's grooming policy ahead of No-Shave November.

The Connecticut Post reports the Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday they will allow officers to grow their facial hair in support of the national campaign.

The nonprofit organization No-Shave November was launched in 2009 as a way to raise awareness and funding for cancer prevention, education and research.

Members of the Fairfield Police Department are encouraged to donate the money they would spend on shaving equipment to cancer causes.

The department is also fundraising through No-Shave November's website . They have currently raised $325 of their $1,500 goal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video