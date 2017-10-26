Emily Nash beat the boys in the tournament, but she didn’t get the trophy.
She won a high school boys golf tournament but the trophy was given to the runner-up.

By Pete Grathoff

October 26, 2017 10:13 AM

Well, this is odd.

Emily Nash, a junior at Lunenburg High School, on Tuesday won the Central Massachusetts Division 3 boys golf tournament at Blissful Meadows in Uxbridge, Mass. However, The Telegram & Galzette in Worchester, Mass., reported that she won’t advance to the state tournament and didn’t get the trophy despite being the winner.

Quoting state high school athletic association rules, the Telegram & Gazette reported that “Girls playing on a fall boys’ team cannot be entered in the Boys Fall Individual Tournament. They can only play in the Boys Team Tournament. If qualified, they can play in the spring Girls Sectional and State Championships.”

That’s the rule, but why allow her to play if she can’t reap the reward for her hard work?

Nash’s score counted toward team score, but tournament director Kevin Riordan said Nash and her coach were made aware of the rule before teeing off.

“We don’t make the rules, we just enforce them,” Riordan told the Telegram & Gazette. “(Emily) is the story of the day.”

Yes indeed.

Riordan told the Telegram & Gazette he plans to personally purchase a first-place trophy for Nash. He added that the boy who finished second offered to give the trophy to Nash, but she declined.

Nash carded a 3-over 75, which was 4 shots better than the second-place finisher.

“It was complete garbage,” Dave Kocur, the Blissful Meadows Pro Shop manager, told PGA.com. “She played the same tees, played under the same conditions and everything.”

Pete Grathoff: @pgrathoff

