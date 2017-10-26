Video shows plywood flying off truck and starting chain-reaction of interstate wrecks

More Videos 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Pause 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 1:56 13 common superstitions about bad luck 2:02 Belleville salon owner reflects on the derailed train that nearly destroyed her shop 1:35 Highland girl fighting cancer gets her Cubs jersey 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 0:42 Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:58 Columbia senior is a 2-sport star in football and basketball 0:40 SWAT team deployed in Highland Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Multiple vehicles crash, debris flies after truck loses control on I-75 The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. The Interstate 75 crash occurred when the driver of a truck hauling plywood had a medical emergency, hit another car and drove into the median around a Richmond exit (90). The driver died later. Multiple vehicles were hit by flying debris and crashed. The crash was captured on surveillance cameras at American Haul Storage. American Haul Storage

