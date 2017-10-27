Juror: Oklahoma jury didn't want officer in jail for life

FILE - In this Friday, June 30, 2017 file photo, ex-Tulsa police officer Shannon Kepler, center, arrives at court with his legal team in his trial in Tulsa, Okla. A self-defense claim by Kepler who fatally shot his daughter's black boyfriend cast enough doubt for jurors to convict him on the lesser charge of manslaughter over first-degree murder, the jury forewoman said. Jurors convicted Kepler on Oct. 18, 2017, in his fourth trial for killing of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake in August 2014. Sue Ogrocki File AP Photo