Sharks and lost hope: 2 women rescued after 5 months at sea

More Videos 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Pause 1:41 Making the decision to commute 2:35 Historic 1870s Belleville home among 300 to be auctioned 1:31 Boo at the zoo 1:01 Inspiration from mothers leads to one tech savvy classroom. Here's how. 1:05 How do you get a perfect score on the ACT? 2:02 What do public employees make compared with you? 1:20 Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope 0:58 Althoff volleyball wins third straight regional title 2:47 Award-winning Latin teacher puts his students ahead of studies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Two women, two dogs, 176 days adrift at sea Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava credit their dogs Zeus and Valentine with keeping their spirits up after a planned 2,600 mile sail from Hawaii to Tahiti turned into a five-month odyssey when a storm damaged the boat engine and mast. Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava credit their dogs Zeus and Valentine with keeping their spirits up after a planned 2,600 mile sail from Hawaii to Tahiti turned into a five-month odyssey when a storm damaged the boat engine and mast. US Navy video and stills

Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava credit their dogs Zeus and Valentine with keeping their spirits up after a planned 2,600 mile sail from Hawaii to Tahiti turned into a five-month odyssey when a storm damaged the boat engine and mast. US Navy video and stills