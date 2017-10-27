In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, visitors is silhouetted as they watch a video display boards showing the Chinese flag at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements under five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in the capital city where the 19th Party Congress is held in Beijing.
In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, visitors is silhouetted as they watch a video display boards showing the Chinese flag at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements under five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in the capital city where the 19th Party Congress is held in Beijing. Andy Wong, File AP Photo
In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, visitors is silhouetted as they watch a video display boards showing the Chinese flag at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements under five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in the capital city where the 19th Party Congress is held in Beijing. Andy Wong, File AP Photo

National

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 1:36 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping stood alongside six other members of the new Politburo Standing Committee, the inner circle of Chinese political power, at the end of the 19th Communist Party congress in Beijing.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Thais held an elaborate funeral procession and cremation ceremony for King Bhumibol Adulyadej following a year of mourning.

An Indian camel trader arrived with his herd for the annual cattle fair in Pushkar in western Rajasthan state.

Japan's Ryota Murata sent a right to France's Hassan N'Dam in the seventh round of their rematch for the WBA world middleweight boxing title in Tokyo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video