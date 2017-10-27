AP Interview: SEAL wants Bergdahl dishonorably discharged

This June 24, 2015 file photo shows former Navy SEAL James Hatch in Norfolk, Va. Hatch, who testified this week at Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s sentencing hearing on charges he endangered comrades by leaving his post in Afghanistan in 2009, has had eight years to think about the nighttime raid that ended with insurgent AK-47 spray ripping through his leg. The retired senior chief petty officer said he’s still angry at Bergdahl but doesn’t envy the military judge who must decide his punishment after sentencing resumes Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File Bill Tiernan