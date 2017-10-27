10 Things to Know for Today

In this Oct. 19, 2017, photo, a Rohingya Muslim man Alam Jafar, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, sits for a photograph outside his shelter in Thaingkhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Cox's Bazar. In Myanmar, the 25-year-old farmer owned a verdant rice field, a boat that ferried passengers up and down the river and lived in a four-room house made of wood and bamboo surrounded by coconut and mango trees. When the mob came to his village on Sept. 25, Jafar had no choice but to flee with his wife and three children. On Sept. 28, the small fishing boat they were traveling in capsized while it was bound for Bangladesh and left him as the sole survivor of the family of 5. Dar Yasin AP Photo