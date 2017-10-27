If you watched Ravens vs. Dolphins all the way to the end Thursday, at least you got to see this.
If you watched Ravens vs. Dolphins all the way to the end Thursday, at least you got to see this. Twitter user @NFL Twitter screengrab
If you watched Ravens vs. Dolphins all the way to the end Thursday, at least you got to see this. Twitter user @NFL Twitter screengrab

National

The perfect animal at this NFL game wasn’t a Raven or a Dolphin — it was a cat

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 27, 2017 9:04 AM

Pets stole the social media show during the Baltimore Ravens 40-0 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, when a cat bolted across the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

The pure joy in the NFL’s tweet is all you needed if you were one of those who sat through one of the most thorough drubbings of the season.

But the cat’s mad dash elicited another kind of reaction from pets watching at home: pure angst. Cats’ hair stood on end. Good dogs everywhere just needed to go get the kitty, but couldn’t.

While their owners tried to make clever Jay Catler or Colin Katpernick jokes as quickly as possible on Twitter, rookie broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo took over play-by-play duties for the game’s most exciting moment that came with 1:56 left to play.

“This is just how you ran in high school, Jim. Perfect form, extension,” Romo said to Jim Nantz, with the feline fullback running in slow motion on the television screens of millions of Americans. “Ooh, look at the change of direction.”

More Videos

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Pause
Making the decision to commute 1:41

Making the decision to commute

Historic 1870s Belleville home among 300 to be auctioned 2:35

Historic 1870s Belleville home among 300 to be auctioned

Boo at the zoo 1:31

Boo at the zoo

Inspiration from mothers leads to one tech savvy classroom. Here's how. 1:01

Inspiration from mothers leads to one tech savvy classroom. Here's how.

How do you get a perfect score on the ACT? 1:05

How do you get a perfect score on the ACT?

Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope 1:20

Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope

What do public employees make compared with you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared with you?

Watch the drawing at queen of hearts raffle in Aviston 1:03

Watch the drawing at queen of hearts raffle in Aviston

Learn about the newset green amenity on the Square 1:18

Learn about the newset green amenity on the Square

  • Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

    Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase and his thoughts on their defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, 40-0.

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase and his thoughts on their defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, 40-0.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Pause
Making the decision to commute 1:41

Making the decision to commute

Historic 1870s Belleville home among 300 to be auctioned 2:35

Historic 1870s Belleville home among 300 to be auctioned

Boo at the zoo 1:31

Boo at the zoo

Inspiration from mothers leads to one tech savvy classroom. Here's how. 1:01

Inspiration from mothers leads to one tech savvy classroom. Here's how.

How do you get a perfect score on the ACT? 1:05

How do you get a perfect score on the ACT?

Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope 1:20

Trump's opioid announcement gives Trenton couple hope

What do public employees make compared with you? 2:02

What do public employees make compared with you?

Watch the drawing at queen of hearts raffle in Aviston 1:03

Watch the drawing at queen of hearts raffle in Aviston

Learn about the newset green amenity on the Square 1:18

Learn about the newset green amenity on the Square

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

View More Video