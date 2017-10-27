Cops warn parents of weed edibles this Halloween. ‘But that’s my stash,’ stoners say

It’s Halloween again. And marijuana, in both its medical and recreational forms, continues its slow creep of increasing legality across the 50 states.

That means it’s time for the yearly warning from law enforcement to parents that marijuana-laced edibles could make their way into their kids’ trick-or-treat loot.

This year it comes in the form of a widely circulated warning from the New Jersey Attorney General’s office that’s been shared all over the country, from Philadelphia to Austin.

Last year it was the Florida Sheriff’s Association, among others, who put out the warning call, according to the Bradenton Herald. In 2014, the first Halloween that Colorado celebrated with legal marijuana, it was a group called SMART Colorado, according to USA Today.

It’s a scary thought for parents, for sure. One of the problems with stoking that fear, though, is that there is little to no evidence, according to Vox, of someone giving a trick-or-treater, either mistakenly or with malice, a weed edible in place of candy.

Now more and more are calling out these yearly warnings as scare tactics, according to the Los Angeles Times.

What about those who live this issue on a daily basis? What are they saying?

It appears, according to the following social media comments in response to the weed-edible warning, that giving away edibles, even one at a time, is cost prohibitive – not to mention unethical.

Show me the house spending a bunch of money on edibles just to give them away to kids. https://t.co/XtjZeR4U9Z — Ben Ghouler (@ben_geier) October 26, 2017 what kind of stoner is just giving away their edible stash — Puja D. (@oohpujie) October 26, 2017 stoners are not giving away their NORMAL candy let alone edibles!!! — missveryscary (@missveryvery) October 26, 2017 nobody is throwing fifteen dollars of edibles into your kid's trick or treat bag, simmer down soccer momhttps://t.co/cmQzhefIyl — NISA gets Sen III (@mrfeelswildride) October 26, 2017