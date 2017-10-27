An edible marijuana candy bar at a medical marijuana dispensary in Denver. Law enforcement agencies are warning parents about the possibility of kids receiving marijuana-laced edibles once again this year.
Cops warn parents of weed edibles this Halloween. ‘But that’s my stash,’ stoners say

By Matthew Martinez

October 27, 2017 2:41 PM

It’s Halloween again. And marijuana, in both its medical and recreational forms, continues its slow creep of increasing legality across the 50 states.

That means it’s time for the yearly warning from law enforcement to parents that marijuana-laced edibles could make their way into their kids’ trick-or-treat loot.

This year it comes in the form of a widely circulated warning from the New Jersey Attorney General’s office that’s been shared all over the country, from Philadelphia to Austin.

Last year it was the Florida Sheriff’s Association, among others, who put out the warning call, according to the Bradenton Herald. In 2014, the first Halloween that Colorado celebrated with legal marijuana, it was a group called SMART Colorado, according to USA Today.

It’s a scary thought for parents, for sure. One of the problems with stoking that fear, though, is that there is little to no evidence, according to Vox, of someone giving a trick-or-treater, either mistakenly or with malice, a weed edible in place of candy.

Now more and more are calling out these yearly warnings as scare tactics, according to the Los Angeles Times.

What about those who live this issue on a daily basis? What are they saying?

It appears, according to the following social media comments in response to the weed-edible warning, that giving away edibles, even one at a time, is cost prohibitive – not to mention unethical.

