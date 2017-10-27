A California woman went to the Emergency Room suspecting she had kidney stones, but doctors told her she was actually about to give birth to her third child.
A California woman went to the Emergency Room suspecting she had kidney stones, but doctors told her she was actually about to give birth to her third child. Screenshot from Facebook
A California woman went to the Emergency Room suspecting she had kidney stones, but doctors told her she was actually about to give birth to her third child. Screenshot from Facebook

National

Those aren’t kidney stones, doctor tells woman unaware she’s 9-months pregnant

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

October 27, 2017 3:31 PM

To call this pregnancy a surprise would be quite the understatement.

Beth Clay, a 45-year-old Venice, Calif. woman, went to the emergency room earlier in October because she had debilitating pain in her stomach area, according to KTLA.

But doctors told her that wasn’t the problem at all. Instead, doctors informed the mother of two that her third child was on the way — and soon. Shortly afterward, KTLA reports, Clay gave birth to a baby boy named Liam.

“We’re living proof,” said her husband, Scott Clay, that it’s possible to go through a pregnancy without realizing it.

Still, the situation is incredibly rare: Only one in 7,225 women go into labor with an unknown pregnancy, according to a Serbian study published in 2010. But some of those women may have suspected pregnancy but concealed it from friends and family. Others, meanwhile, either don’t notice or subconsciously ignore the symptoms.

“This is an extreme situation, and a very rare situation, because it is pretty hard to miss all of the signs of pregnancy,” Dr. Patricia Devine, director of labor and delivery at Columbia University Medical Center, told CNN, referring to an unrelated case. “Sometimes you doubt that they were completely unaware. Other times, it’s completely plausible.”

The surprised mother, for her part, said she feel any kicking at all.

“Thought I was in menopause for the last year,” Clay wrote on Facebook. “Never felt movement.”

How did Clay not notice the pregnancy?

“The doctor feels sure that he was behind everything,” Clay told KTLA. “Behind my kidneys, behind my liver.

Pictures of Clay before she went into labor demonstrate that it wasn’t at all apparent she was pregnant — let alone nine months along.

“Didn’t see anything,” one of her friends commented on Facebook, just as surprised about the pregnancy as the new mother.

“I didn't see anything either,” Clay responded. “I thought I had a kidney stone. I had even lost 20lbs over the last 6 months.”

Another friend wrote that Clay’s less-than-expected bundle of joy proved once and for all that it’s possible to be pregnant and not realize it.

“I used to watch that show ‘I Didn’t Know I was Pregnant,’ ” the friend wrote. “I found it so hard to believe! Here I know someone in real life now.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video