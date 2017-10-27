Conservative site with GOP ties funded Trump research

File-This May 12, 2014, file photo shows Paul Singer, founder and CEO of hedge fund Elliott Management Corporation, speaking at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research Alexander Hamilton Award Dinner, in New York. A conservative website with strong ties to the Republican establishment first retained the firm that investigated Donald Trump’s past, and ultimately produced a dossier that alleged a compromised relationship between the president and the Kremlin. The Washington Free Beacon on Friday. Oct. 27, 2017, confirmed it had originally funded research compiled by the firm Fusion GPS. But leaders from the Free Beacon, which is funded in large part by the Republican donor Singer, insisted that none of the early research it received appears in the dossier released later in the year detailing explosive allegations, many uncorroborated, about Trump compiled by a former British spy. John Minchillo, File AP Photo