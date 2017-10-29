National

Tropical Storm Philippe approaches Florida Keys

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 12:38 AM

MIAMI

Tropical Storm Philippe is approaching the Florida Keys as it continues to dump heavy rain on central Cuba, across Florida to the northwest Bahamas.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday night the poorly organized storm is moving north-northeast at 24 mph (38.62 kph). A turn toward the northeast is expected, and a rapid motion toward the northeast is expected Sunday through Monday.

The center of Philippe is expected to move across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.

Philippe's maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (64 kph), with higher gusts.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. However, Philippe is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.

