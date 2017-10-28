National

Vegas shooting victims are struggling to pay hospital bills — and need the crowd’s help

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

October 28, 2017 5:06 PM

Las Vegas shooting victims are struggling to pay off thousands of dollars in medical bills -- so they’re turning to crowdfunding for help.

The shooting on Oct. 1 left 59 people dead, including the shooter Stephen Paddock, and more than 500 people injured.

Since the shooting, more than 40 campaigns were created on GoFundMe to help victims and their families with various medical and funeral expenses.

Many of the victims are dealing with grave injuries.

"Tina is out of surgery and her vitals are stable. They removed her right eye, where the bullet was lodged, and there is an implant there now to keep the space open,” one profile said. “She has sight in her left eye but will never see from the right again. They took out a bone from her forehead to allow the brain room to swell, that will stay out for a few months. She's in a coma and on a ventilator, she cannot breathe on her own. She's critically stable in ICU for at least a week. Over the next few days, they're going to see how she responds to simulation, but until then, we won't know how bad the brain damage is.”

“Rylie Golgart is an 18 year-old college Freshman attending Nevada State College,” another page read. “Unfortunately, she was shot in the lower back and has already undergone emergency surgery to address any possible internal bleeding. The bullet has fragmented in the L4 vertebrae.”

Another victim, Kurt Fowler, told CNN he was celebrating his 18th wedding anniversary with his wife, Trina, at the music festival where the shooting occurred.

He said he’d been shot in the ankle, which left his foot “completely useless,” leaving him unable to run away from the gunfire.

He’s already had surgery and spent two weeks in the hospital, but more work and therapy may be necessary, CNN reported. Fowler also said he wasn’t sure how much his healthcare plan will cover him out of state.

"Medical expenses are astronomical these days," Fowler told CNN. "It's a mountain that just doesn't seem like it's gonna be climbable, but we are gonna do our best."

According to the Huffington Post, 62 percent of U.S. bankruptcies were related to medical bills before the Affordable Care Act. Even with the increased coverage provided by the law, U.S. citizens are still having a tough time affording their bills.

University of Minnesota researcher Gordon Burtch told The Huffington Post that $1,000 raised in a crowdfund would go a long way to avoid bankruptcy, on average.

Many of the funding pages seem to have achieved or exceeded their goals; however, there are still some victims needing help.

The largest verified fund on GoFundMe, started by Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, has raised $11,302,098 of $15.0M goal to help various victims of the shooting.

Other verified profiles can be found here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video