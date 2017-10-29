'Penance': NC congressman writes to families of dead troops

In this Oct. 25, 2017, photo, Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C. points at a photograph of Marine Sgt. Michael Edward Bits of Ventura, Calif., the first military funeral he and his wife attended, and one of the many pictures of soldiers killed this century based in Camp Lejeune along a hallway leading to his office on Capitol Hill in Washington. As President Trump argued about what he said to the family of a soldier killed in Niger, a North Carolina congressman was quietly doing what he's done more than 11,000 times: signing a condolence letter to that family and others. Republican Rep. Walter Jones began signing the letters to families in 2003 as penance for his 2002 vote supporting war in Iraq. Andrew Harnik AP Photo