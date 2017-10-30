National

Woman accused of leaving kids home alone charged in stabbing

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 6:30 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

A woman accused of leaving her children home alone, including one child covered in feces, is facing a new assault charge.

Police say 25-year-old Destinee Miller stabbed her former boyfriend early Saturday morning at the home they had shared in Des Moines. He was treated at a hospital for an arm wound.

Miller was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault and display or use of a deadly weapon. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who can comment for Miller.

Earlier this month she was charged with child endangerment after officers found her three young children outside their filthy home. One child was covered with feces, another had a full diaper. Police say she left her 4-year-old boy in charge of his 2- and 1-year-old siblings.

