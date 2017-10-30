American Indian activist Dennis Banks dies at age 80

File - In this March 18, 1973, file photo taken in Wounded Knee, S.D., American Indian Movement leader Dennis Banks, left, reads an offer by U.S. government seeking to effect an end to the Native American takeover of Wounded Knee. Looking on is AIM leader Carter Camp. The family of Banks said he died Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at the age of 80. Jim Mone, File AP Photo