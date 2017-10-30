Police: Suspect pointed gun at Steinle, pulled trigger

FILE - This July 17, 2015, file photo shows flowers and a portrait of Kate Steinle displayed at a memorial site on Pier 14 in San Francisco, Calif. The bullet that killed Kate Steinle two years ago ricocheted off the ground about 100 yards away before hitting her in the back and later launching a criminal case at the center of a national immigration debate. A San Francisco police officer who helped supervise the investigation testified about the bullet’s trajectory Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 at Zarate's trial. San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File Paul Chinn