Their kid went trick-or-treating — and came home with a bag of crystal meth, police say

There was a little bag of white crystalline powder mixed up with their child’s trick-or-treating haul — and it didn’t look like candy.
When the child’s parents turned the baggie over to police on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin, tests revealed that the parents’ suspicions were correct: The contents of the bag tested positive for meth, according to police.
Luckily, the trick-or-treater didn’t consume the drugs, WBAY reports.
The crystal meth turned up after the child went trick-or-treating on Sunday in Keshena, Wisc., during the town’s designated time window for kids in the community to dress up and go door to door, according to FOX 11.
“The Menominee Tribal Police Department is asking the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly,” police wrote on Facebook on Monday. “If anything suspicious is located please contact the Menominee Tribal Police Department.”
Police encouraged parents to throw away their children’s candy, to be safe, even if they sift through it and no meth turns up.
Still, police said it’s likely not a widespread problem.
“We’re not sure,” Josh Lawe, a tribal police detective, told FOX 11. “It does look like this is an isolated incident. We haven't received any other reports.”
Police told FOX 11 that meth use has recently been increasing on the reservation, which is about 160 miles north of Milwaukee.
The tribe has set up sites where parents can dispose of their children’s candy, WBAY reports.
The incident has also forced Keshena Primary School to bar students from bringing Halloween candy to the school’s events celebrating the holiday.
“Due to the very unfortunate incident with the trick-or-treat candy from Sunday, no students will be allowed to bring and distribute any candy or other treats,” a Facebook post from the school said on Monday afternoon.
Fears of drugs or razor blades making their way into Halloween candy are hardly new — but many point out that there are very few instances of that actually happening.
Earlier this month, New Jersey’s attorney general warned parents to check their children’s Halloween candy to make sure it wasn’t laced with marijuana.
Parents: Check #Halloween candy for #marijuana infused candy. pic.twitter.com/i2RpF3Ovo9— NJ Attorney General (@NewJerseyAG) October 24, 2017
Marijuana advocates pushed back, accusing the attorney general’s office of using a “scare tactic” to make something out of nothing.
“Cannabis consumers are not looking to dose children with cannabis. That is not something that I’ve ever heard of anybody ever being interested in doing or wanting to do or would think is ethical,” Evan Nison, executive director of the New Jersey chapter of NORML, a group pushing marijuana legalization, told the Associated Press.
Comments