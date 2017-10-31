National

Homeless victim of assault found dead in North Carolina

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 6:38 AM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

A homeless man who police say was beaten by five teenagers in January has been found dead in North Carolina.

Winston-Salem police told news outlets the body of 60-year-old Bill Bloxham was found in a restroom of a Hardee's on Monday morning. Lt. Tyrone Phelps says that while there were no immediate signs of foul play, police did start an investigation into the death.

The beating occurred early on Jan. 16. Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Friel said the assault left Bloxham with brain injuries and near-blindness, among other injuries.

In August, 18-year-old Tremayne Jaquan Butler was sentenced to 33 months in prison and a 17-year-old was sentenced to 39 months. A case against another suspect is pending, and two other teenagers are to be tried in Juvenile Court.

