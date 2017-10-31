Matthew Bordeaux
Matthew Bordeaux Broward County Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Bordeaux Broward County Sheriff’s Office

National

She suspected an affair, then she found a secret camera

October 31, 2017 9:42 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla

. – Police in Florida say a daughter suspected her mother’s live-in partner was having an affair, so she looked at files under his profile in their household computer.

Instead of another woman, the daughter found pictures and video of herself – naked and undressing in the privacy of her bedroom and bathroom.

Investigators eventually found more than 2,500 images taken with a secret camera. Sunrise police say 48-year-old Matthew Bordeaux, who has lived with the mother and daughter for seven years, was jailed on charges of video voyeurism.

The SunSentinel reports that Bordeaux was jailed on $10,000 bail after a court hearing Monday. It’s not clear if he has hired a lawyer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video