The Latest: FBI still investigating Indianapolis shooting

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 3:39 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

The Latest on the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist by Indianapolis police officers (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

The FBI says it is continuing its civil rights investigation of the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist by two Indianapolis police officers.

Indianapolis FBI special agent in charge Jay Abbott says the agency is working with Justice Department officials to determine whether the federal civil rights of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey were violated when he was killed on June 29.

Abbott's statement comes after a special prosecutor announced Tuesday that officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard won't face criminal charges for the shooting. Special prosecutor Kenneth Cotter says he found insufficient evidence to refute the officers' claims of self-defense.

Authorities say Bailey crashed into a fence and tree after fleeing from a traffic stop. Dinnsen and Howard then approached the vehicle and fired.

Bailey's family has sued the city, alleging excessive force.

3:50 p.m.

A prosecutor is citing the claims of self-defense by two Indianapolis police officers for his decision to not file criminal charges against them in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist.

Special prosecutor Kenneth Cotter says he found insufficient evidence to refute the officers' claims that they feared imminent injury or death when they shot 45-year-old Aaron Bailey on June 29.

Authorities say Bailey had been pulled over for a traffic stop on June 29 when he suddenly drove off. After a short chase, Bailey crashed into a fence and tree. Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard then approached the vehicle and fired.

Bailey's family has sued the city, alleging excessive force. The lawsuit states the officers fired at least 11 shots at Bailey and four bullets struck him in the back.

3:30 p.m.

Two Indianapolis police officers won't face criminal charges for the June shooting death of an unarmed black motorist.

The decision announced Tuesday by a special prosecutor comes after the family of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey sued the city in September, alleging excessive force.

Authorities say Bailey had been pulled over for a traffic stop on June 29 when he suddenly drove off. After a short chase, Bailey crashed into a fence and tree. Officers Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard then approached the vehicle and fired.

The lawsuit states the officers fired at least 11 shots at Bailey and four bullets struck him in the back.

Police said no gun was found at the scene, but they have provided no details on what prompted the officers to shoot.

