Black leaders offer to give Kelly a history lesson after Civil War ‘compromise’ remarks

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly calls on a reporter during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington. Kelly told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview that aired Oct. 30, 2017, that Confederate General Robert E. Lee was “an honorable man” and applying current thinking on social issues to figures in history is “very, very dangerous.” The former Marine general was responding to a question about a Virginia church’s decision to remove historical markers for Lee and George Washington. Susan Walsh AP