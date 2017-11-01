Baltimore officers testifying in police van driver's hearing

FILE - In this June 10, 2016, file photo, Officer Caesar Goodson, center, leaves the courthouse after his trial in the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore. A Baltimore police officer involved in arresting Freddie Gray, who later suffered a fatal injury during a police van ride, testified at the driver's disciplinary hearing Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 that Gray did not show any signs he needed medical care when he was first put into the van. Officer Edward Nero testified at the hearing for Officer Goodson, the van driver who could be fired for violating department policies in the case. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo