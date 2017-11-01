8 arrests at Georgia demo over player's gay rights armband

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 file photo, Republic of Ireland's Shane Long, left, struggles for the ball with Georgia's Guram Kashia during their World Cup Group D qualifying soccer match at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi, Georgia. Eight people have been arrested after a far-right group in Georgia gathered to demand a soccer player be kicked off the national team for taking part in a gay rights initiative. The nationalist Georgian March group wants defender Guram Kashia punished for wearing a rainbow armband while captaining Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem in early Oct. 2017. Shakh Aivazov, file AP Photo