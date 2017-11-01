More chocolate with unnamed ingredient is recalled from major retailers

Rare that a food recall reaches a national fishing store chain, a Northwest U.S. farm and ranch supply store chain, a Midwest sporting goods/power tools chain and a Florida theme park. Rarer still that the recall reaches such disparate places on its third day.

But that’s what happened late Tuesday when two branches of Rucker’s recalled more brands of dark chocolate candy in the wake of manufacturer GKI Foods mistake that left milk off the ingredient list when the candy was shipped to buyers for repackaging.

That puts those with milk allergies at risk of eating the candy without being aware they’re risking reactions from mild to fatal. A slew of recalls ensued Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the broadest food allergy recall since June’s milk allergy recall because of breadcrumbs.

The latest dark chocolates pulled off the shelves:

▪ Uncle Buck’s brand dark chocolate peanuts, sold in 8.5-ounce clear twist tied bags. They were sold from March 7, 2016 through Monday at Bass Pro Shops.

▪ Family Choice brand dark chocolate peanuts, also sold in 8.5-ounce clear twist tied bags and sold from March 7, 2016 through Monday. Chains selling them were Bomgaars Supply, a chain of farm and ranch supplies in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado; L&M Fleet Supply, a combined sporting goods/hardware store chain in Minnesota and Wisconsin; North 40 Outfitters, which sells outdoors clothes in Montana, Idaho and Washington; and Runnings, a chain selling guns, sporting goods, lawn and garden items and Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, New York and New Hampshire.

Customers with questions about either the Uncle Bucks or Family Choice products can call Rucker’s Wholesale and Service Co. at 618-945-2411, or 800-663-1857, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Eastern time, or e-mail customerservice@ruckerscandy.com.

▪ The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium Dark Chocolate Coffee Beans, distributed in an eight-ounce bag inside a gold box and with a Best By date from May 11, 2017 through Oct. 9, 2018. The product was available only at Universal Studios Park, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium.

Customers wishing a refund or with questions can call Kelley Pfeifer of Rucker’s Makin’ Batch Candies at 618-945-7778 or 888- 622-2639 or email kelleyp7@ruckerscandy.com, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.