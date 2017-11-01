Winemakers warming to reality of climate change, but issue is sensitive

More Videos 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Pause 1:16 Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 1:14 St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 2:06 Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 0:52 Madison County Board fires Kristen Poshard 1:16 OTHS thespians preview fall play, 'Sense ansd Sensibility' 0:40 Man dies in mobile home fire in Fairview Heights 1:19 The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma 2:26 Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A look at widespread fire devastation in Santa Rosa Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore surveys devastation of the Santa Rosa fires in his district on Oct. 14, 2017. "This just looks like a nuclear blast." Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore surveys devastation of the Santa Rosa fires in his district on Oct. 14, 2017. "This just looks like a nuclear blast." Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore surveys devastation of the Santa Rosa fires in his district on Oct. 14, 2017. "This just looks like a nuclear blast." Angela Hart ahart@sacbee.com