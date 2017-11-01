‘Jeopardy!’ host says he’s a ‘chocoholic.’ But these brownies had a special ingredient

“Jeopardy!” is known for its recurring questions about potent potables, but its host knows a thing or two about potent edibles, too.
Alex Trebek, the host of the long-running TV game show, told the Daily Beast in an interview published Wednesday that he’s an avowed “chocoholic” — and that it’s gotten him into some rather trippy trouble.
When Canadian Trebek moved to California decades ago, he snagged an invite to a party at a Malibu beach house, the Daily Beast reports. And despite his lack of interest in drugs, Trebek says he mistakenly consumed some “hash brownies.”
It’s not the first time Trebek has told the story of his accidental encounter with edibles, according to the High Times, a magazine whose coverage specialty is probably self-explanatory.
In 2015, Trebek appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show, the High Times reports, and he regaled listeners with the tale. He also mentioned a separate episode in which he used cocaine with his accountant when he first came to California.
But the focus of Trebek’s interview with Stern was the hash brownies.
“It was by accident! I didn’t know what they were,” 77-year-old Trebek told the Daily Beast this week. “There were brownies. I love brownies—I’m a chocoholic—and I didn’t realize that they were hash brownies.”
So, Trebek told the Daily Beast, he devoured about half a dozen chocolate treats.
“And… whoa. That threw me for a loop,” Trebek told the Daily Beast. “It was not a good trip, and I have not done any of that stuff since.”
“The party was on a Friday night,” Trebek said in his interview with Stern.
But the drugs had quite an impact. “I didn’t leave their home until Monday morning.”
“Is that really true?” Stern asked.
“No exaggeration,” Trebek responded.
Trebek also told Stern that he tried smoking marijuana later in his life to treat his arthritis, but stopped because it didn’t help.
The inadvertent run-in with marijuana — and the agonizing aftermath Trebek has described — doesn’t appear to have impeded his career, though: Trebek has hosted “Jeopardy!” since 1984, and has signed on to continue in that role through 2020, the New York Post reports.
In 2015, Trebek was raking in $10 million a year for hosting “Jeopardy!” according to CNN, and it’s remained a successful TV show for decades.
Could sobriety be his key to success?
As Trebek told Stern, he thinks drugs are “overrated.”
