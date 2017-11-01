More Videos

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Pause
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 2:06

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit?

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 1:14

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville 1:02

IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma 1:19

The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead. Facebook/Aaron Stephens, Local Author via Storyful
A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead. Facebook/Aaron Stephens, Local Author via Storyful

National

The Latest: 3 killed in shooting at Colorado Walmart

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 11:43 PM

THORNTON, Colo.

The Latest on a shooting at a suburban Denver Walmart (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.

Thornton police say two men and a woman were shot at the store about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denver on Wednesday night. The men died at the scene, and the woman died at a hospital.

No one has been arrested, and detectives are reviewing security footage and interviewing witnesses to get a description of the shooter.

Witnesses described a frantic scene as customers and employees were forced to hide in the store or flee to the exits.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, which happened in a busy shopping center that includes restaurants, a movie theater and several other shops.

A Walmart spokesman says the company is working with police. He declined further comment.

___

8:10 p.m.

Police say two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night they were responding to a shooting with "multiple parties down." They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

Multiple people described hiding in the Walmart before being evacuated by police.

Investigators have not released any details about the circumstances of the shooting or the condition of the injured woman.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are headed to the scene to help police. A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

___

7:45 p.m.

Police say a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart is not an "active shooter" situation.

Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with "multiple parties down." They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.

___

7:20 p.m.

Police in suburban Denver say they are responding to a shooting at a Walmart with "multiple parties down."

Police in Thornton announced the shooting in a tweet Wednesday evening and advised people to stay away from the area. Dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles converged at the store.

A call to the Thornton Police Department went unanswered.

No other information was available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Pause
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit? 2:06

Which casinos do metro-east residents visit?

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move 1:14

St. Elizabeth's ready for weekend move

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville 1:02

IHOP temporarily closes in Belleville

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC 1:52

Former East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas talks about his big game for Miami vs. UNC

The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma 1:19

The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

View More Video