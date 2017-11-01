Judge dismisses lawsuit against police in standoff shooting

National

November 01, 2017 9:46 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis.

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that a woman filed after police killed her husband during a standoff at a Wisconsin motorcycle shop.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach said Wednesday the actions of Neenah police officers Craig Hoffer and Robert Ross were reasonable.

The officers shot 60-year-old Michael Funk in December 2015 at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah. Funk was a hostage and had drawn his handgun as he tried to escape. Police believed Funk was the hostage taker.

Attorney Gregg Gunta, who defended the city of Neenah and the officers, says he's pleased the suit was dropped but that the "whole thing was sad."

A lawyer for Funk's widow tells USA Today Network-Wisconsin he will appeal.

The criminal case against the man accused in the standoff, Brian Flatoff, is pending.

