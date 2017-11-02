Jury set to hear closing arguments in Menendez bribery trial

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez arrives to court for his federal corruption trial in Newark, N.J. The jury in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Menendez is set to hear closing arguments on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, after more than two months of testimony. The New Jersey Democrat is charged with accepting gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for using his political influence. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo