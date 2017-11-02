National

Police: Girl, 9, shot with BB gun while trick-or-treating

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 3:40 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Authorities say a 9-year-old trick-or-treater has been shot with a BB gun just outside of a West Virginia elementary school on Halloween.

Charleston Police chief of detectives Lt. Tony Hazelett told The Charleston Gazette-Mail that the girl was walking with an adult and two other children as shots came from a nearby car Tuesday night. The shooting happened just outside Piedmont Elementary School, and authorities say four men fled the area in a white sedan.

The girl, who was wearing a ballerina costume, suffered two wounds under her arm. Authorities say she was treated at a hospital.

Hazelett says police are looking for surveillance videos and suspects. Further details have not been released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video