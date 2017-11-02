Woman's ex-boyfriend charged with arson death of 3rd son

Flanked by Pennsylvania State police, Preston Bonnett is lead into Wyoming Pa. State Police Barracks Monday, Oct. 30th 2017. Bonnett 26 of Wilkes -Barre Pa was charged with two counts of criminal homicide and three counts of arson in a blaze that took the lives of Erik Dupree 16, Devon Major 12, and Ezekiel Major 7 in Laflin Pa. on Oct. 25. 2017. The Citizens' Voice via AP Dave Scherbenco