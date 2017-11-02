National

Police: Alabama city worker slain in targeted killing

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:43 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Police in Alabama say a city employee was shot to death as he rode a lawn mower in what they say was a targeted killing.

Authorities say 51-year-old Grady Jenkins died in the shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday morning. Police found the man sitting atop the mower he was using when he was attacked.

No one has been arrested.

Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton says investigators don't believe the killing was related to Jenkins' job with the city's public works department. But he says they're also unsure of the motive.

Authorities say it appears someone approached Jenkins while he was working and began shooting. Police say someone fled in a car, but they haven't released further details.

Jenkins' daughter Nikita Mahone tells al.com her dad was a good father and role model.

