Walmart employees gather together outside away from the scene of the Walmart store where a shooting occurred inside the store, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with "multiple parties down." They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene.
Walmart employees gather together outside away from the scene of the Walmart store where a shooting occurred inside the store, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with "multiple parties down." They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. The Denver Post via AP Helen H. Richardson
Walmart employees gather together outside away from the scene of the Walmart store where a shooting occurred inside the store, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Thornton police tweeted Wednesday night that they were responding to a shooting with "multiple parties down." They advised people to stay away from the area as dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles raced to the scene. The Denver Post via AP Helen H. Richardson

National

The Latest: Police name suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:08 AM

THORNTON, Colo.

The Latest on the shooting at a Colorado Walmart (all times local):

6:58 a.m.

Colorado authorities have identified a man who police say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Thornton police are searching for 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, who they say fled in a car before officers arrived. Authorities used security video to help identify the suspect.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila says the shooting appears to be random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.

Customers and employees hid or fled toward the exits after gunshots rang out in Thornton, a suburb of Denver. Avila says he doesn't know how many rounds were fired.

Two men died at the store, and the woman died at a hospital. Authorities did not immediately release any other information about the victims.

___

11:53 p.m.

Colorado authorities are searching for a man who police say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila says the shooting appears to be random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.

Customers and employees hid or fled toward the exits after gunshots rang out in Thornton, which is a suburb of Denver. Avila says he doesn't know how many rounds were fired.

Authorities are reviewing security video to identify the suspect, who fled in a car before officers arrived.

Two men died at the store, and the woman died at a hospital. Authorities did not immediately release any other information about the victims.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video