She ranted about Muslim Uber drivers after NYC attack. Now she can’t use Uber at all

Ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft have banned a right-wing activist who went on a Twitter rant concerning the number of Muslim drivers the two companies employ.
It came after Tuesday’s terrorist attack in New York City. A man identified as a former Uber driver has been charged with the attack.
Cc: @realDonaldTrump @jeffsessions— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 2, 2017
When will @uber be investigated for hiring Islamic terrorists? Uber pays them to drive and kill. https://t.co/fhQrCSCFpj
Laura Loomer said the companies hire “Islamic terrorists” to “drive and kill” in one of her tweets.
Both Uber and Lyft said in emails to Business Insider that Loomer had been barred “for violating the platform’s community guidelines.”
She later confirmed the Uber and Lyft bans and threatened to sue the company, which is based in San Francisco.
Funny how @lyft will talk about banning me for criticizing problematic Muslim drivers but won't tell you abt their Muslim rapist driver! pic.twitter.com/zOHnjg4zmt— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 2, 2017
.@Uber banned me but they will never ban any of their Islamic drivers who are raping women and refusing service to Jews. #BoycottUber https://t.co/Gk2lCc4g0R— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 2, 2017
I will be suing. Uber deserves to be sued not only for this, but for employing terrorists who rape, discriminate, and kill. Disgusting.— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 2, 2017
Her tweetstorm followed Tuesday’s terror attack in New York City, in which a Muslim man and former Uber driver, Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, is accused of renting a truck and driving into a crowd in a bicycle lane, killing eight people and injuring 12 more.
Loomer’s bio on Twitter, where she has more than 100,000 followers, says she is an investigative journalist and a former “operative” for Project Veritas, which bills itself as an investigator of public corruption, often taking the form of “sting” operations against media outlets and liberal institutions.
Loomer says she crowdfunds her services as an “investigative journalist.” She said she was trying to get to a New York Police Department press conference, but wouldn’t accept a ride from a Muslim driver, which made her late.
I'm late to the NYPD press conference because I couldn't find a non Muslim cab or @Uber @lyft driver for over 30 min! This is insanity.— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017
She also advocated for the formation of a ride-hailing app that refused to employ Muslim drivers.
Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of @uber or @lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver.— Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2017
Some have since called for Loomer to be banned from Twitter, whose community guidelines state, “You may not promote violence or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or disease.”
