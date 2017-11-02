A mom thought she was being followed. She strangled her son on Halloween to save him, cops say

A mother from Washington allegedly strangled her son to death on Halloween — to “save him” from the people she claimed were following her, police say.
It started Monday, when Amber James picked up her son Ryan from Green Mountain Elementary School to get a flu shot, according to the Kitsap Sun. But they never got the vaccine, police say, and James instead drove her son around for about five hours because she claimed to see people and cars following their every move.
Court documents say James, 47, had already placed four 911 calls that day, and even stopped by a police office to tell authorities about her wild claim, the Sun reported. She later returned with Ryan to her estranged husband’s house, which she had a spare bedroom in, and protected herself with a crowbar and knife, court documents allege.
The next morning, Ryan’s father said he got out of the shower around 6 a.m. and noticed a strong smell of gas, according to Q13Fox. That’s when he saw all the burners on the kitchen stove were turned on, and that James had scratch marks on her neck once he confronted her.
Ryan’s dad, after opening windows to lessen the smell, went to go check on his son — and found the 9-year-old boy “not breathing” with “bumps on his face,” according to KIRO7.
He called 911 and began to perform CPR on his son, Q13Fox reported, but it was too late. Ryan died on the scene after paramedics were unable to revive him.
Paramedics quickly noticed something odd: There were strange carvings and writings on the wall of the room where Ryan died, according to KOMO News. The arrest affidavit says words like “Harvest,” “Sex Trade” and “God is coming” were among the cryptic phrases on the wall.
James, who was carrying garlic cloves, a pair of lighters and holy water, allegedly told a detective that she had been watching “conspiracy-type” videos and that she killed her son for his own safety, KOMO News reported.
“She stated she prayed, thought about it, cried and then put her hands around his throat so he couldn't breathe any longer,” a detective wrote in the arrest affidavit, according to KOMO News.
She also allegedly said, “How do I explain to someone why I just (expletive) killed my kid? What is a good explanation of that? I killed my (expletive) kid,” KIRO7 reported the affidavit as saying.
A forensic pathologist determined that Ryan died of “extreme pressure” to his neck, head and chest, and that “there was no other medical condition which would have resulted in the injuries observed” other than “homicidal asphyxia,” the Sun reported.
James was charged with second-degree murder in Kitsap County Superior Court Wednesday, according to KOMO News, and is currently being held in jail on a $1 million bail.
