National

Family of Milwaukee man sues over fatal police shooting

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:36 PM

MILWAUKEE

The family of a Milwaukee man killed during an undercover drug operation argues in a lawsuit against the city that police officers used excessive force when they shot into a car he crashed.

Prosecutors concluded in September the shooting was justified because officers saw 31-year-old Jermaine Claybrooks pointing a gun at them on March 16.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court says unmarked police vehicles attempted to box in Claybrooks' car when an informant identified him as a drug dealer. Claybrooks tried to flee and crashed his car into a tree.

Attorney Walker Stern argues smoke that filled Claybrooks' car and his tinted windows would've made it difficult to spot a gun.

Milwaukee police declined to comment because the lawsuit is pending. City spokeswoman Jodie Tabak says the city can't comment, either.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video