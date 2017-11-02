Steph Curry was the only person singled out in the just-released GOP tax plan.
Steph Curry was the only person singled out in the just-released GOP tax plan. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Steph Curry was the only person singled out in the just-released GOP tax plan. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

National

GOP tax plan calls out one person by name: Steph Curry. But why?

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 02, 2017 2:55 PM

House Republicans offered up details on its tax plan with a release from the Committee on Ways and Means Thursday.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, if passed, reduces the number of tax brackets from seven to four and cuts the corporate tax rate, but it calls out just one person by name: Golden State Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry, who was one of professional sports’ instigators of September’s social media backlash against President Donald Trump.

In a section on lowering the tax rate for “pass-through businesses,” the Republicans used Curry as an example of a high individual wage earner in its discussion of which earners stand to benefit from the plan.

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act includes specific safeguards to prevent tax avoidance and help ensure taxpayers of all income levels play by the rules under this new, fairer, simpler tax system,” the document reads. “Our legislation will ensure this much-needed tax relief goes to the local job creators it’s designed to help by distinguishing between the individual wage income of NBA All-Star Stephen Curry and the pass-through business income of Steve’s Bike Shop,” the document says.

Pass-through businesses are so-named because they have their income “pass through” to their owners to be taxed as individual income tax, according to the Brookings Institute, which classifies 95 percent of American businesses as pass-through businesses.

The Republican plan aims to decrease taxes on those businesses, while earlier in the document promising not to be a tax break for high individual earners like Curry.

That led Curry to one question Thursday:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video