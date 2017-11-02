He hadn’t skied in 32 years. Then virtual reality pulled him out of his wheelchair

More Videos 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Pause 4:02 SIUE students respond with messages of peace after racist slur is found on campus 2:00 Valley View residents makes emotional pleas to Shiloh board 3:20 'I walked over there and touched his cheek, and he was cold. He was gone.' 1:19 The Martyrs of Charity from Ruma 0:57 Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:47 Police give update on Sunday night shooting in Belleville 1:50 Death investigation mishandled from start, dead teen's family friend says 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 2:28 Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Paralyzed man walks, skis through virtual reality Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. Evan W. Gadda, a student at the University of Nevada, Reno studying Musical Theatre, hasn't skied since he was 15 years old. He has cerebral palsy, and has been confined to his wheelchair his entire life. But once he put on a VR headset, he entered a world where he could walk, ski and attend Burning Man. University of Nevada, Reno - @One Digital Media

