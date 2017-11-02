Gulfport chief calls family’s description of police stop a ‘false narrative’

Gulfport, Miss. Police Chief Leonard Papania issued a statement Wednesday evening via Facebook video addressing a situation last weekend where a family said they were mistakenly pulled over and held at gunpoint.

The statement also includes body camera footage of the incident.

“We are providing video from that traffic stop so the public can form their own independent opinion on this matter,” he said.

Kelvin Fairley, a traveling nurse from Gulfport who lives in California, said earlier this week that Gulfport police treated he and his family unfairly after they were stopped for allegedly burglarizing their own house in Gulfport. Fairley is in town for two weeks and owns a home in a subdivision in the Orange Grove community. Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania says Fairley's account is not accurate. The footage obtained by McClatchy is body cam footage from three Gulfport police officers.

Kelvin Fairley, his wife and four children were pulled over Sunday night after a 911 caller reported seeing burglars in a home owned by the Fairleys. Papania said the family had moved out of the home last October and returned to retrieve personal items and set off bug bombs. The caller reported seeing people with flash lights, because the power was off, and a person leaving the home with items in a dark SUV the caller did not recognize.

A patrol officer in the area saw the SUV and performed a traffic stop, and more officers came to the scene. They asked for everyone in the vehicle to roll down the windows and show their hands, Papania said, then asked them to exit the vehicle one by one, starting with the driver.

“The officers acted reasonable with their tactics and adjusted in accordance to their observations as it developed,” Papania said. “Once they were able to see children in the vehicle, all weapons were holstered and the children were directed to exit the vehicle.”

Fairley told the Sun Herald earlier this week that officers wouldn’t explain what was going on.

“They wouldn’t tell me what it was about and they held guns on us, even on the kids. And they told us to shut the f--- up. Why would you hold a gun on kids, drag them out of a car and talk to them like that?”

Papania said officers followed protocol and never used an expletive when addressing the family.

“Fairley has repeatedly stated that we was told to ‘shut the f---- up’ by our police officers. This never happened. He was escorted to a police car and asked to sit in it, which he complied. He was not thrown.”

Papania also said the supervising officer apologized to Fairley at the scene.

Fairley also told the Sun Herald he believes he was racially profiled. Papania disputed that.

“He indicated that he believes all the actions of the police were motivated because he was black. I listened to the police dispatcher speak to the eyewitness. When asked for a description, they could not determine the race of the individual. That aside, there was nothing in my review of this matter that indicated racially biased actions of misconduct.”

The chief also said the situation was mishandled when the Fairleys went to the department later that night to complain about the incident. The Fairleys’ sister videotaped the exchange and posted it on social media.

“We failed to deescalate the situation to provide for an opportunity of discussion. It appears that our sergeant became defensive and argumentative. Realizing that Fairley and his family had been through a traumatic event, we should have exercised better demeanor in the police lobby. While even the best people at deescalating situations don’t always succeed, we should always try. I am not satisfied with our performance at the station that night.”

Papania criticized both Fairley and the media, saying “our modern media strives for speed and not facts.”

“I will say the narrative put forth by Fairley includes misleading, inflammatory and false statements that disallows a third-party to have an accurate account of what occurred. This false narrative compounded with a poorly handled situation at the police station is what I believe has driven this false story.”

Watch the statement below:

Comparing the video with the chief’s statement

Police video that Chief Leonard Papania released Wednesday evening on Facebook contradicts at least two things Kelvin Fairley told the Sun Herald about being handcuffed and held at gunpoint Sunday night and confirms a couple of other points he made about how police handled the situation.

▪ A police supervisor on the scene did apologize to Fairley — twice — for the stop, when Fairley said he received no apology.

▪ If officers repeatedly said, ‘Shut the f --- up,” when Fairley asked why he was being detained, it is not audible on the video Papania supplied.

▪ Once the mistake had been cleared up, an officer did, as Fairley said, tell his wife, “Good adrenaline rush for you.” His wife, Natasha Krikorian, was clearly upset by the remark, telling the officers, “I’m a psychologist. That was not ok.”

▪ At least one gun is still pointed at the Fairley children in the back seat after police can be heard saying the rear-passenger seat occupants are “kids.”

During the Facebook video, Papania also elaborated on why officers approached the Fairleys in such a wary fashion Sunday evening on Dedeaux Road, where police pulled over the family outside their subdivision.

A neighbor had not only called police to report a burglary in progress in the Wingate subdivision, as previously reported but said the lights were off in the house and a number of “suspects” were moving around inside with flashlights.

While police sped to the subdivision, the neighbor told a dispatcher the suspects were loading up and leaving in a dark SUV.

The Sun Herald had been trying to get these details from the department since first reporting on the incident Monday afternoon. But Papania waited until his Wednesday evening Facebook video to release the information.

Police had previously said only that a neighbor reported a burglary and, after further questions from the Sun Herald on Tuesday, added that a dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the house.