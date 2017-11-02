‘Well, he ain’t dumb:’ Hungry bear raids candy shop after plowing into screaming crowd, video shows

This trick-or-treater in Gatlinburg, Tenn. was a few days earlier, and didn’t even need a costume to freak people out.
On the hunt for some pre-Halloween candy, a renegade black bear — a real one, not the costumed variety — charged through crowded sidewalks in the eastern Tennessee mountain town on Oct. 26, and then meandered into a local candy store.
“Well, he ain’t dumb,” one bystander said, in video of the chaotic scene that was posted on Facebook. “He’s going after some free food.”
That video has been viewed more than 100,000 times, and shared by nearly 3,000 Facebook users.
“This guy decided to come into the candy store and visit us tonight,” Tina Auker, an employee at Aunt Mahalia’s Candies, which the bear ran into, posted on Facebook.
Gatlinburg is located just south of Dollywood, the state’s Dolly Parton-themed amusement park, and north of Great Smoky Mountain National Park, not far from Tennessee's border with North Carolina.
Auker told WATE that the store was empty and she was doing some cleaning when she heard screaming outside in the streets.
When she walked to the front counter to see what all the commotion was about, lo and behold, there was a bear right in front of her.
“I kind of looked at it,” Auker said, describing her encounter with the furry — and unexpected — customer.
Then, staring at the bear, Auker excused herself, she told WATE: “I said, ‘Hang on one moment, and I’ll be right back.’”
Auker walked to the shop’s storeroom door and opened it up.
“I yelled ‘Amy, there’s a bear out here!’” Auker told WATE.
Though she managed to keep her cool, Auker told WVLT that the experience was still a fright.
“My heart was racing,” Auker said. “It was huge.”
But then the bear ran out empty-handed, Auker said.
You can’t blame the black bear for trying to hunt down high calorie treats, though: Black bears need to devour 20,000 calories a day to bulk up before the winter, the New York Times reports.
That means bears who live in the woods have to spend more than 13 hours a day foraging for food, while city-dwelling bears only have to spend about 8.5 hours on the hunt for food — primarily because they have access to lots and lots of garbage, the Times reports.
“Bears are spending a majority of their time eating right now,” said Great Smoky Mountains National Park Wildlife Biologist Bill Stiver told WATE in October.
And anyone afraid of bears can take comfort knowing this bear went after candy, not people.
Since 2000, there have been five bear attacks and one death in the area around Gatlinburg, Stiver told WATE in July.
“You never want to hear about that, but unfortunately bears are predators and sometimes they look at people,” Stiver said.
