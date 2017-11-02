College’s iconic tree was going up in flames. Then an explosion went off, video shows

Chapel Hill Fire and Rescue was responding to a fire burning on the UNC Chapel Hill near the Old Well on Thursday afternoon.
The university said its police force is investigating a small the explosion of a small detonation device at Davie Poplar in McCorkle Place.
UNC announced that a suspect was in custody.
Cameron Avenue is currently closed to through traffic between S. Columbia St. and Raleigh St.
Police and fire officials reported over their radios that one person suffered burns to their face and limbs. It’s not known how serious the person’s injuries were.
A video showing the detonation at the base of the Davie Poplar near the Old Well was being widely circulated on social media. The video was near Cameron Avenue on UNC’s campus. The video showed a man stomping the fire when the explosion occured.
Police also called in about the possibility of a “second bomb in a car” in Carrboro. Carrboro Police closed West Weaver Street to traffic about 15 minutes later.
Carrboro police tweeted out they were investigating a suspicious package and were asking people to avoid the area near the intersection of Weaver and Lindsay streets.
Suspicious package in area of W Weaver/Lindsay. Please avoid the area including side streets. If you’re in area, please leave safely.— Carrboro PD (@CarrboroPD) November 2, 2017
Businesses in the area were being evacuated.
We are evacuating locations within the following areas: S G’boro/Roberson, W Main/Jones Ferry, W Main W Weaver, E Main/Roberson/E Weaver.— Carrboro PD (@CarrboroPD) November 2, 2017
The Durham County Sheriff’s Office dispatched its Hazardous Devices Unit to assist the Carrboro police, according to their spokeswoman. It is one of 15 bomb squads in North Carolina.
Chapel Hill’s community safety specialist Ran Northam confirmed that the Chapel Hill Fire Department had been dispatched to an outdoor fire located on the UNC-CH quad.
A Facebook post showed the fire at the base of the tree known as the Davie Poplar.
“The fire has since been put out,” Northam said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
About the Davie Poplar
Legends have surrounded The Davie Popular tree for centuries.
The most well-known and most enduring legend has it that if the Davie Poplar tree falls then UNC-CH will fall too. Meaning if the Davie Poplar topples then the university will crumble, so says the myth.
An additional legend says that any couple who kiss while seated on the stone bench beneath the poplar's boughs will surely marry and thus become each others' husband and wife.
Another story passed down through the decades says a six-person committee from the university's first Board of Governors headed by Revolutionary War general and legislator William Richardson Davie were selected to choose the site for the first state university.
Out searching for an appropriate site, Davie and his committee members sat down to rest beneath a giant tulip poplar near a ridge popularly known as New Hope Chapel.
The Davie Poplar now stands on that spot, legend has it.
The tree has survived multiple hurricanes and lightening strikes.
For fear of loosing the tree one day, Davie Poplar Jr. was grown from a 1918 cutting from the original famous tree.
And later Davie Poplar III was grown from a Davie Poplar seed.
Both offspring trees are planted nearby to their father tree on UNC's McCorkle Place quad.
