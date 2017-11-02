In this still frame taken from video provided by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, an employee holds a crocodile monitor, a lizard that can grow to eight feet long, in Riverside, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The 4-foot-long crocodile monitor, a relative of the famous Komodo dragon, and native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge Wednesday afternoon in the backyard of a Riverside home. It's legal to own them in the California and if the owner doesn't claim it, the monitor will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals.
In this still frame taken from video provided by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, an employee holds a crocodile monitor, a lizard that can grow to eight feet long, in Riverside, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The 4-foot-long crocodile monitor, a relative of the famous Komodo dragon, and native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge Wednesday afternoon in the backyard of a Riverside home. It's legal to own them in the California and if the owner doesn't claim it, the monitor will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals. John Welsh
In this still frame taken from video provided by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, an employee holds a crocodile monitor, a lizard that can grow to eight feet long, in Riverside, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The 4-foot-long crocodile monitor, a relative of the famous Komodo dragon, and native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge Wednesday afternoon in the backyard of a Riverside home. It's legal to own them in the California and if the owner doesn't claim it, the monitor will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals. John Welsh

National

4-foot-long lizard found in Southern California backyard

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 11:42 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

A lizard that can grow to be 8 feet long has been found in Southern California, thousands of miles from its native land, and authorities think it's a pet gone astray.

The 4-foot-long crocodile monitor was spotted sunning itself on top of a hedge Wednesday afternoon in the backyard of a Riverside home.

The crocodile monitor is a relative of the famous Komodo dragon. It's native to Papua New Guinea and Indonesia — not California — but it is legal to own them in the state.

It's green and yellow with big claws, a long tail and a forked tongue.

The big lizard is now being held by Riverside County's animal services division. If the owner doesn't claim it, the monitor will be sent to a sanctuary for exotic animals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video